We need to improve maintenance in our stadia – Kofi Adams

Minister-designate for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has emphasized the urgent need to improve the upkeep of the country’s sporting facilities.

Adams expressed concern over the deteriorating state of various stadiums, attributing the problem to a poor maintenance culture.

Speaking to Joy Sports, he underscored the importance of regular upkeep, even suggesting the implementation of maintenance contracts to address the issue.

“If you go to our various stadia, maintenance is disastrous,” he told Joy Sports.

“If we maintain our facilities and maintain them well, their lifespan increases and when their lifespan increases, we tend to benefit.

“If we have to sign maintenance contracts to ensure proper maintenance of our facilities, we have to do it.”

Adams underwent his vetting process on Thursday, January 30, and is expected to officially assume office in the coming days.