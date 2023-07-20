"We need to improve rapidly"- Randy Abbey unimpressed with Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey insists it is taking time for the Black Stars to perform at the expected levels since the appointment of Chris Hughton as coach of the national team.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion coach was named coach of the Black Stars in February, and has only managed a win in three games.

This has left the national team with the task of beating the Central African Republic to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Although there were high expectations of Hughton, Mr Abbey is yet to be convinced by the manager.

“We are not too happy, we think there has to be a lot of improvement which needs to be made. We also don’t have all the time in the world, so we need to be fast about it," he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“We think there’s a lot of work to be done, because we had a lot of expectation for Hughton and his team of Dramani and Boateng. Based on the fact they’ve been around the team for a long while, they could hit the ground running.”