We need to maintain our level - New Medeama SC midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi

Published on: 10 August 2023
Kudakwashe Mahachi, a recent addition to Medeama SC, has acknowledged that he is already feeling the pressure on his new team.

The Ghanaian champions signed the midfielder on a one-year deal as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season including their CAF Champions League campaign.

The Zimbabwean player believes, the expectations of the club ahead of the new season are high because of their accomplishment last season and is ready to help the team maintain their form.

The dynamic midfielder says he will put in a lot of effort to make the Ghana Premier League champions' roster so he can play frequently.

“As you know the pressure is too high because the team won the league last season so for now we need to maintain that.

“As new players, we need to work hard and follow what they did last year,” he said

“In everything there is competition, and as a player, you need to work hard for your place to play.”

Kudakwashe Mahachi claims to have found Medeama SC's training sessions to be impressive.

He is now certain that Medeama will be able to defeat Remo Stars of Nigeria with the team it currently has in the CAF Champions League first round.

