We need to make sure we have a perfect team to face Hearts of Oak - Bechem United coach

Bechem United coach, Kwaku Danso, has emphasised the need for his team to be perfect ahead of their highly anticipated clash against Accra Hearts of Oak on March 19.

Danso's comments came after Bechem United's 2-0 win over Vision Football Club, which he described as a "learning process."

Despite the win, Danso identified areas for improvement, particularly in midfield, where intensity and work rate dipped towards the end of the game.

"We've learnt a lesson out of it...we are going to work on that because our next match is a very big game," Danso said.

Bechem United is currently sixth in the league and will face Hearts of Oak on March 19.