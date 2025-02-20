GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
We need to re-assess security measures before allowing games to proceed – Sunyani West MP

Published on: 20 February 2025
Sunyani West Member of Parliament, Hon. Millicent Yeboah Amankwah, has called for a re-assessment of security measures and stadia before the Ghana Premier League matches resume.

The Ghana Football Association has put the league on hold in the aftermath of a fatal hooliganism incident.

Her comments come in the wake of the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis â€˜Nana Pooley’ Frimpong, who was fatally stabbed during a Ghana Premier League match at Nana Koromansah II Stadium on February 2.

The incident has sparked renewed concerns over the safety of football venues in the country.

Adding to the urgency, another act of violence was reported over the weekend at a Division One League match between Elmina Sharks and Swedru All Blacks, further highlighting security lapses at Ghana football grounds.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Amankwah urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and football authorities to implement effective measures to prevent such tragedies.

"With this unfortunate situation happening in my constituency, which I believe shouldn't happen in any constituency, the entire sports ministry, along with the heads, owners, and management of football clubs, should take this seriously and ensure that these things do not happen again.

“Mr. Speaker, I believe that we should have a risk assessment before any match takes place because we need to make sure that their park or wherever they are holding their football games is well kept.”

