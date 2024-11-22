We need to show character to beat Asante Kotoko – Aduana coach Yaw Acheampong

Aduana FC head coach Yaw Acheampong has outlined what his team needs to do to secure a win in their Ghana Premier League match against Asante Kotoko in week 12.

The former Ghana international emphasized that his team must play with character to have a chance against the record Ghanaian champions.

The Fire Boys will host the Porcupine Warriors at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park on Sunday.

“Playing against Kotoko, you need players with character because it won't be an easy game at all. We have to play with character,” Acheampong said in his pre-match press conference.

“It's not a game that you come in to joke or something like that. We all know the task ahead of that particular match. The result is very, very important.

“We are trying our best and trying to psych the boys very well and then encourage them, motivate them that last season we were able to beat them here and this season too we have to beat them.”

Ahead of the game, Aduana FC sit eighth on the table with 11 points, while Asante Kotoko are in sixth place with 15 points.