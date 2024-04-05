We need to start over because Black Stars is in a bad state - CK Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has underscored the imperative need for a comprehensive overhaul to revive the struggling Ghanaian national football team.

Akonnor's remarks come in the wake of the team's recent poor performances and their failure to progress beyond the group stage in their last three major tournaments.

The Black Stars faced another setback during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where they failed to advance to the knockout stage for the second consecutive time.

Following the disappointing campaign, the Ghana Football Association took decisive action by dismissing coach Chris Hughton and appointing former interim manager Otto Addo to lead the team.

Akonnor, whose own tenure as coach faced challenges, stressed that rebuilding the team will not happen overnight.

"What we do know is that the team is in a bad state right now, so we need to start over," Akonnor emphasized in an interview with Akoma FM. "It's crucial that everything is done meticulously to ensure improvement before the upcoming World Cup and AFCON qualifiers."

The former coach acknowledged the importance of allowing Addo sufficient time to implement his plans and strategies. "A coach has been assigned for a couple of years, which means he will have a good plan to follow," Akonnor remarked. "As a country, we should be patient and supportive as Addo works to impart his knowledge and elevate the team's performance."

With the next assignment looming in June, where Ghana will face Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Akonnor's call for patience and a thorough overhaul underscores the urgency and importance of revitalizing the Black Stars for future success.