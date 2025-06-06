We need to stay humble and work hard - Ghana coach Otto Addo despite strong World Cup qualifying position

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has cautioned his team to 'stay humble' as they keep fighting to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The four time African champions after the back to back wins against Chad and Madagascar in March earlier this year leave them at the top of Group I with 15 points with four games to end the qualifying series.

Following the impressive performances, Ghanaians are optimistic that their place in USA, Canada and Mexico is sealed.

However, Addo, who masterminded Ghana's qualification to the 2022 global showpiece believes there's a lot of work still to be done to make that a reality.

"It’s always easier to work when you win. But on the other hand, we have to stay humble. We have to keep on working," he told ghanafa.org.

"If anybody thinks we are already at the World Cup, I can guarantee you, it's not like that. I have seen too many things in football, and we really, really have to work hard to fulfil our aim," he added.

In their recent outing, the Black Stars lost to Nigeria while beating Trinidad and Tobago in the Unity Cup which was played in London last month.

The Black Stars will be back in action in September when the World Cup qualifiers resume where they will take on Chad and Mali in the Matchday 7 and 8 games.