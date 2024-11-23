We need to work hard to achieve our goal - Hearts of Oak fitness coach Enoch Daitey

Hearts of Oak fitness coach, Enoch Daitey, has urged the playing body to stick together and work hard to achieve their goal.

After losing two straight games in their 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, the Phobian Club have recorded three consecutive wins which have propelled them to the 4th position with 18 points.

Hearts of Oak will hope to keep their coaching momentum when they take on Nsoatreman FC in the Matchday 12 games on Saturday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the game in a pre-game interview, Daitey cautioned the side against complacency on the part of the playing body.

“It’s about football because the more you have these resultsâ€¦we need to protect them (the players), we need to take care of them, we need to put them in alignment that it is not yet done because there is a lot of loads ahead of us that we need to work towards to achieve to achieve that goal.”

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT.