We need to work torwards more victories - Karela United coach Abukari Damba

Karela United coach Abukari Damba has stressed the importance of targeting additional victories after guiding his team to a remarkable win against Kotoko during match week 20 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Pride and Passion lads secured a 1-0 victory with Ibrahim Giyasi scoring the lone goal at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu.

Speaking post-match, the former Ghana international emphasised the need for his team to build on the momentum and focus on achieving more wins in the upcoming fixtures, putting the recent success against Kotoko behind them.

Damba acknowledged the challenges that come with ascending in the league standings, emphasising the team's commitment to continuous improvement.

"The higher you go, the more difficult it becomes. This victory is for today. It is gone, it will not come any other day," stated Abukari Damba. "So we need to keep working towards more victories, and I think we will put this behind us. But then, it's a motivating factor you can't take that away from anybody. Beating Kotoko is a huge thing to do, and I think we are very elated."

Despite the significant win, Karela United currently occupies the 15th position on the league table with 20 points.

As they prepare to face Great Olympics in the next game, Coach Damba's focus remains on cultivating a winning mentality to elevate the team's standing in the Ghana Premier League.