We need you more than ever - Antoine Semenyo urges for massive backing from fans ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaian fans, urging them to come out in their numbers to support the Black Stars ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Semenyo, who has been in impressive form for Bournemouth this season, scoring nine goals across all competitions, emphasised the importance of fan support in the team's quest to qualify for the World Cup.

"As you know, we've got our World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar. I'm just reaching out to say continue praying for us. Continue being with us, continue supporting us; we need you more than ever," Semenyo said via the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Black Stars take on Chad on March 21 in Accra before facing Madagascar three days later. Semenyo acknowledged that the team needs the fans' backing more than ever, especially given the importance of these two games in their World Cup qualification hopes.

"These two games are so important and crucial for our qualification in the World Cup, so please continue praying for us. Continue supporting us, be there for us, support us in the games in March. We look forward to seeing you and hopefully we can get two wins," Semenyo added.