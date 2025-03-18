"We need your goals on Friday"- Mohammed Salisu tells Antoine Semenyo

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu has made a humble appeal to striker Antoine Semenyo ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will be facing Chad and Madagascar in the next two matches of the qualifying run for the World Cup in 2026.

Ghana currently sits joint top with Comoros Island but went through a run of six matches without a win during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as the Black Stars failed reach the tournament in Morocco.

Ahead of the game against Chad on Friday, Salisu quizzed Semenyo of his goals involvement in the Premier League, which left him very impressed, going on to charge the forward to replicate his form in the qualifiers.

"How many goals have you scored this season," asked Salisu. Semenyo replied: "Nine goals and four assists."

Salisu added: "We need that on Friday."

The Black Stars opened camp on Monday and will be preparing throughout the week before Friday's crucial encounter.

The team will then travel to Morocco for their matchday six encounter with Madagascar.