We never intended to ridicule Ghana football – Real Tamale United

Real Tamale United (RTU) apologised after admitting to fielding unregistered players in their league game against Dreams FC.

The club's response comes following charges by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee for this controversial act.

Facing financial difficulties, RTU resorted to using Division Two players for the fixture in Dawu as their registered players boycotted the match due to six months of unpaid salaries. This led to a heavy 8-1 defeat by Dreams FC, who have also protested the eligibility of the players fielded by RTU.

In their statement, RTU expressed that their actions were not intended to bring disrepute to Ghanaian football:

"The above action was never deliberate and was never intended to ridicule our beautiful game. The club has gone through some difficult moments this year, a situation that is culminating in our exit from the Premier League. The club, however, courts for mercy and sympathy from the general public and the GFA as we strive to reorganise and build a team that all of us will be proud of. We express our regret again and that this will never happen again. The club is sorry."

RTU, already relegated, are set to face Great Olympics in Accra. The upcoming match will be closely watched to see which players will be fielded.