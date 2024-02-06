We paid more than GHC 70,000 to the NSA, Stonebwoy's manager claims

A discrepancy has emerged over the payment made by dancehall artist Stonebwoy to the National Sports Authority (NSA) for securing the Accra Sports Stadium for the Bhim Concert in December.

Contrary to the GHS 70,000 figure captured in the NSA's accounts and declared by the NSA boss Professor Peter Twumasi at the Public Accounts Committee, Stonebwoy's manager has revealed that the musician paid more than GHS 70,000 for the venue.

During the Committee hearing, the Director General of the NSA claimed to have received GHS 70,000, which he deemed sufficient for maintaining the facility.

However, Stonebwoy's manager has contested this amount, suggesting that the payment made by the artist exceeds the declared figure.

Sources indicate that the NSA typically charges around GHS 150,000 for hosting top musical concerts at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to Sports Journalist Saddick Adams, Stonebwoy's manager has expressed a willingness to be invited to the Committee to provide additional details on this matter, introducing a new layer of complexity to the ongoing debate surrounding the NSA's rental of sporting facilities for non-sporting events.

The revelation from Stonebwoy's corner brings attention to the financial aspect of such arrangements and raises questions about the transparency and accuracy of the NSA's reported figures.

As criticism continues over the NSA's decision to rent out the sporting facility for non-sporting events, this latest development adds a new dimension to the ongoing discussion and may prompt further scrutiny of the NSA's practices.