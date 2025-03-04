GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
We will play at the Baba Yara Stadium - Asante Kotoko IMC Chairman Nana Apinkra

Published on: 04 March 2025
Asante Kotoko’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairman, Nana Apinkra, has reaffirmed that the club has no intention of playing anywhere else if the Baba Yara Stadium does not meet league requirements.

Speaking on Oyerepa Sports, he emphasized the stadium's significance to the team and made it clear that Kotoko will continue to play their home matches there.

“If Baba Yara Stadium does not meet the requirements, then where else are we supposed to go? This is our home, we have no other place to play our games. We will play at the Baba Yara Stadium,” Apinkra stated.

The Porcupine Warriors recently announced they would resume league action after the final funeral rites and burial of their devoted fan, Nana Pooley, who was tragically stabbed to death.

Kotoko currently sits second on the league table with 34 points from 19 games. They are set to face Legon Cities when they return to action.

