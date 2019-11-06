We play to win at the Marakana- Red Star Belgrade forward Richmond Boakye ahead of Tottenham clash

Forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has insists Red Star Belgrade are poised for all three points against Tottenham in front of their fans of Tuesday night.

The Ghana international missed the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Group B match against Spurs at the Tottenham Stadium due to an injury but has recovered in time for the big game at the Marakana.

"It was not easy for me, because I am a footballer who likes to always play. Unfortunately I got hit and had to pause. I am ready for the next match with Tottenham and I know that God will give us victory," Boakye-Yiadom told the Sports Journal.

"We will play like the others to win Marakana. We will do our best to make the three points ours," he added.

The ex-Juventus marksman scored at the weekend for Red Star against Proleter in the Serbian Supa League and believes he could score against the English side tonight.

"I believe it, because goals are my passion and life. I will be glad if the God I serve offers me such a purpose," says Boakye-Yiadom.