We played far better than Ghana - Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy

Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy has commended his team's performance in a post-match interview following their narrow 2-1 loss to Ghana.

Despite the defeat, Savoy expressed pride in his players, asserting that they outperformed the Black Stars on the pitch, even though many of his squad members hail from lower-tier leagues.

"Of course yes, I think today we played far better, and with the quality of players you have, and you cannot do this kind of show, we have small players, most of them are playing in league two and I think we are far better than you guys," Savoy confidently stated.

The match, which took place in Kumasi, saw the Central African Republic take an early lead, only to be overtaken by Ghana with goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah. Despite narrowly missing out on victory, Savoy's team left a lasting impression with their resilience and determination.

Savoy also raised concerns about officiating during the game, alleging bias in favour of the home team. Despite the controversy, Ghana secured their qualification for the upcoming AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast, while the Central African Republic narrowly missed the opportunity to join them.