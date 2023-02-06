We pray Christian Atsu is found safe and sound - Akufo-Addo

Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo has sent heartfelt condolences to Turkey following loss of lives due to massive earthquake on Monday.

According to officials, more than 1,300 people were killed and 6,000 were injured in the disaster. A magnitude 7.5 aftershock struck Turkey's south hours after the original quake. According to reports, it was felt again in Syria and Iraqi Kurdistan.

Meanwhile, Ghana forward Christian Atsu was caught up in the disaster. Search and rescue efforts are underway as the former Chelsea man is reportedly trapped under rubble after he was caught up in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Governments and peoples of Turkey and Syria on the devastation and the tragic loss of lives occasioned by Monday’s earthquake. May their souls rest in perfect peace.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the survivors, and we pray that our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, is found safe and sound,” a statement on Facebook read.

Atsu who plays for Turkish Süper Lig club Hatayspor was in action on Sunday, scoring a late goal to secure a 1-0 win over Kasimpasa.