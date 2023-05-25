We should be prepared to make adjustments - GFA's Randy Abbey

Ghana Football Association Executive Council member Randy Abbey says the association would have to accept the presence of a few mistakes and focus on how to make things better in their quest to improve Ghana football.

Abbey admitted that the GFA despite performing impressively so far will have to tweak its approach toward a few issues to make them better as elections approach.

According to him, it will be right to identify areas that need improvement with honesty and go ahead to correct them

"We need to identify some of the things that could have been done better and focus on how we can do it better. Maybe how we expressed ourselves.

"We might not have meant some things we said that created wrong impressions and that can be corrected," he told Asempa FM.

"So we just have to be honest enough to do things differently and I have absolutely no doubt that we will be better off as far as our football is concerned.

"If we embark on continuity all be it we must also be prepared to make some adjustments and to accept that we could have done better. And to accept that we could have done differently."

The first term of the current administration will be over in October and elections are expected to be held to either extend their mandate or select a new president.