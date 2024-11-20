We should have qualified for AFCON 2025 per our performances - Team Manager, Ameenu Shardow

Team Manager of Black Stars, Ameenu Shardow, believes the team should have qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) based on the team’s performances in the qualification campaign.

His statement comes after Ghana failed to qualify for the tournament for the first time in 20 years. Ghana finished at the bottom of Group F with three points without a win.

Despite Ghana suffering arguably its worst qualification campaign ever, Shardow believes that Ghana should have made it to Morocco with the performances the team churned out during the qualifiers.

“If the performance of the team in all the qualifiers we played is anything to go by, we should have topped the group,” he told Happy FM.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to hold a crunch meeting today following the team's qualification failure.

The 2025 AFCON tournament will be staged in Morocco next year.