We should have sealed a win in the first half against Accra Lions - Hearts of Oak assistant coach reacts to defeat

Assistant coach of Hearts of Oak Abdul Rahim Bashiru said his team were in pole position to seal a victory in their defeat to Accra Lions on Wednesday.

The Phobians were handed another blow on Wednesday in their matchday 28 clash in the 2023/24 the Ghana Premier League as they suffered a home defeat to their City rivals in a tense game.

Despite their zeal to go ahead in the game in the first half, it was Accra Lions who seized the opportunity in the 56th minute, as Ibrahim Issa capitalized on a counterattack to break the deadlock and put his team in the lead.

"That's football. We started so well. We were even supposed to finish the game in the first half. We had some decent chances but we couldn't take them," Rahim Bashiru said after the game.

"In the second half, we continued before they scored so to me, I can't tell you the reason why. I don't know. Whether we lost focus or what. We kept trying but they defended so well. Their goalkeeper did very well so we have to congratulate them," he added.

With this defeat, Hearts of Oak find themselves in 12th place with 35 points, only four points clear of the relegation zone, while Accra Lions climb to third position in the league standings.