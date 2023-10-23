‘We should have won the game hands down’ - Kassim Mingle blames draw with Kotoko on lack of concentration

Head coach of Nations FC, Kassim Mingle has stated that his side were denied all three points when they locked horns with Asante Kotoko because they lost concentration.

The newly promoted club fought back to salvage a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Kotoko at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, October 22 2023.

Mingle’s side broke the deadlock after recess through Amidou Diarra on 50 minutes and maintained their lead until the 88th minute when Steven Mukwala restored parity for The Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko then surged ahead in the 92nd minute, thanks to a goal from Michael Kyei Dwamena and believed that this late goal would secure them three points, but the drama was far from over. In the 104th minute, Diarra once again stepped up, this time converting a penalty to ensure that the spoils were equally shared.

Mingle told StarTimes at full time: “I’m very sad because we should have won the game hands down. Our boys lost concentration and they punished us with that goal.”

Nations are in 14th position on the league standings with 5 points with their outstanding game with defending champions, Medeama yet to be played.

By Suleman Asante

