We should have won with a higher margin - Black Queens coach after 3-0 win over Guinea

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle believes her team were capable of winning with a much higher margin rather than their 3-0 victory over Guinea on Friday evening.

Ghana kicked off to a promising start in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers as they beat their Guinean counterparts convincingly in Conakry. Goals from Vivian Adjei Konadu, Dorid Boaduwaa and Evelyn Badu were enough to give Ghana the needed results.

Coach Nora Hauptle stated in a post-match interview following the overwhelming victory that her team should have scored more goals.

“I think we’ve had a good start in the Olympic qualifiers. We won this game 3-0. We had a stable start and I think in the end the score should have been much higher.

“In the end, I’m very satisfied. We are looking forward to traveling home to mother Ghana and of course, having the second game,” Coach Nora Hauptle said.

The result will pave way way for a more interesting encounter back in Ghana as both teams clash ib the second leg on Tuesday, July, 18, 2023.