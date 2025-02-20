GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

We stand in solidarity with Kotoko - Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku

Published on: 20 February 2025
We stand in solidarity with Kotoko - Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has expressed solidarity with Asante Kotoko and the entire football family following the tragic death of fan Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

Pooley was fatally stabbed during a Ghana Premier League game between Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.

A One Week Funeral Observation was recently held in his honor.

Okraku urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward, saying, "Whoever was with the killer when Nana Pooley was stabbed must be honest and come forward.

If that person values life and football, they must speak out and reveal the killer's whereabouts. We are ready to chase the killer."

Okraku also briefed the Asante Kotoko management on measures to enhance security at match venues.

"The Ghana Football Association stands in solidarity with Asante Kotoko and the entire football family during this period of grief and we remain committed to ensuring that justice is served," he said.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more