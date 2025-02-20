We stand in solidarity with Kotoko - Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has expressed solidarity with Asante Kotoko and the entire football family following the tragic death of fan Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

Pooley was fatally stabbed during a Ghana Premier League game between Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.

A One Week Funeral Observation was recently held in his honor.

Okraku urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward, saying, "Whoever was with the killer when Nana Pooley was stabbed must be honest and come forward.

If that person values life and football, they must speak out and reveal the killer's whereabouts. We are ready to chase the killer."

Okraku also briefed the Asante Kotoko management on measures to enhance security at match venues.

"The Ghana Football Association stands in solidarity with Asante Kotoko and the entire football family during this period of grief and we remain committed to ensuring that justice is served," he said.