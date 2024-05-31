We still have a lot to fight for - Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu has outlined his team's approach for the remaining fixtures in the Ghana Premier League as they aim to finish the season strongly.

The Nsoatre-based club faces Accra Lions, Aduana Stars, and Nations FC in their final three games of the domestic top-flight campaign. With two home games and one away fixture left, Nsoatreman FC currently sits in sixth place with 45 points.

Speaking to the media, the former Black Stars assistant coach emphasized that his team will continue to fight hard in the remaining matches to secure the best possible finish.

“We still have two home games to play and one away game. We are not doing badly, even though it’s not the best of results we wanted. The team has also qualified to play in the final of the FA Cup competition, so we still have a lot to fight for,” Konadu said.

Nsoatreman FC will host Accra Lions in matchday 32 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, aiming to record positive results and solidify their position in the league standings.

With the league drawing to a close, Nsoatreman FC is determined to make the most of their remaining fixtures and end the season on a high note. Their focus and determination will be crucial as they strive to achieve their goals both in the league and the FA Cup.