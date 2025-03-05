"We still have hope" - Prince Adu on Viktoria Plzen’s Czech league ambitions

Despite Viktoria Plzen trailing league leaders Slavia Prague by 13 points, Ghanaian forward Prince Kwabena Adu remains optimistic about their title chances.

The 21-year-old striker has been instrumental for the Czech club, scoring 10 goals this season. While the team has been more successful in Europe, Adu insists the league is still a priority.

“We still have hope,” he said to Flashscore. “We have a lot of matches to play, but at the moment, we take it game by game. We hope that by the end of the season, we can be champions.”

Adu acknowledged Plzen’s recent struggles but believes their squad has the quality to fight back.

“When I came here, they told me about the club’s history and its past success. Plzen is one of the biggest clubs in the Czech Republic, so playing here comes with high expectations. We are working hard to achieve something special,” he added.

Plzen will resume their league campaign this weekend before turning their focus to the Europa League last-16 tie against Lazio.