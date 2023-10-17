We still need Andre Ayew in the Black Stars - Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has presented a compelling argument for retaining Black Stars captain Andre Ayew in the team.

Ayew has been without a club since May, which led to his exclusion from Ghana's squad for the October international friendlies against the USA and Mexico. There have also been suggestions that he might miss the early stages of next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

But Agyemang-Badu, a former Ghana midfielder, believes that Ayew continues to be an essential figure for the Black Stars.

He emphasises that even if Ayew is not playing regularly, his contributions off the field are invaluable to the national team.

"We will still need Dede Ayew in the Black Stars; he's still the leader of the team. Not necessarily on the pitch but for other unforeseen circumstances," Agyemang-Badu argued on Radio 360 Power Sports.

Agyemang-Badu also drew upon his own experience when he was called up to the Black Stars during a period of injury. He praised former coach Avram Grant for recognising the value of his experience and including him in the team.

Ayew, who will turn 34 in December, stands as the most experienced player in the Black Stars, boasting a remarkable 115 appearances and 24 goals since his debut in 2007.

The former Marseille star remains hopeful of securing a place in the squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros. He is also confident about being named in the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.

Ghana will compete in Afcon against formidable opponents Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique. Ayew's experience and leadership are expected to be crucial as the Black Stars aim to make a strong showing in the tournament.