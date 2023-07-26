We still owe both CK Akonnor and Milovan Rajevac - Sports Minister confirms

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has confirmed that the ministry still owes arrears to former Black Stars coaches Milovan Rajevac and Charles Kwablah Akonnor for their services with the senior national team.

This follows recent media reports indicating that CK Akonnor is still owed a whopping amount of $275,000 despite leaving the team two years ago.

Despite initial payments, the Minister admitted that the couple is still owed money. He made the announcement during a press conference about Ghana's preparations for the 13th African Games, which will be held in March of next year.

“We still owe Milovan Rajevac.”

“With both C.K [Akonnor] and Milovan, once their contracts were terminated, we sat with them and negotiated their exit. C.K was paid $100,000 immediately after the negotiation, the same as Milovan.

“We still owe both of them but we have a payment schedule which, I will admit, we have not followed because of a constraint of funds.

"As and when we get funds, we will be paying the two coaches.

Mustapha Ussif further stated that both coaches intend to take the matter to court, but he urged them to be patient while they work to settle the debts.

“Both of them have written to the Ghana Football Association and are threatening to go to court,”.

“We have appealed to them that we are committed to making sure we settle whatever we agreed with them.”

Rajevac was reappointed as Black Stars coach for a second term in September 2021, during the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and was also tasked to lead the team to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon before being fired after the team failed to advance from the group stage.

The Serbian gaffer was a replacement for Akonnor who also saw his spell with the team end as shown the door following the Black Stars' defeat to South Africa in the World Cup Qualifiers.

The team is now led by Chris Hughton who has been tasked to lead Ghana to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).