‘We struggled but did it'- Dennis Appiah helps Saint-Etienne back to Ligue 1

French-Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah is excited to be back in French Ligue 1 with Saint-Etienne.

They secured promotion after defeating Metz in the playoffs. Appiah played the entire second leg, a 2-2 draw, that sent Saint-Etienne through on aggregate.

"I just remember that a year and a half ago, when I presented myself at a press conference when we were twentieth. I was told 'What the hell are you doing here? You're not better in Nantes?" recalled Appiah.

"I only had one idea in mind, which was to experience what we were experiencing there," he said.

Saint-Etienne came back from a two-goal deficit in the second leg to win 4-3 on aggregate. Substitute Ibrahima Wadji scored the winning goal in extra time.