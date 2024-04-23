We surprised Zamalek with our performance - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed his belief that Zamalek SC were taken aback by his team's performance in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final.

Despite being considered underdogs in their debut season in the competition, Dreams FC managed to hold Zamalek to a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

Zito highlighted how their unexpected performance surprised Zamalek, considering Dreams FC's position in the Ghana Premier League league.

"They were surprised by our performance levels. When you look at our position in the league, it will give you a different impression of Dreams. They saw us as small boys but before they realized, they had to push and push but could not get it (the results)," Zito told Joy Sports after their return.

Looking ahead to the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Zito revealed plans to alter their game plan from the first leg.

"I will change the pattern (of play) anyway. We will not sit back (like we did in the first leg) because a 1-0 scoreline may not be ideal. We will both have chances but the advantage we have is that we are playing at home and they won’t have the 12th man behind them in Kumasi," he explained confidently.

Dreams FC will undergo two training sessions in Accra before departing for Kumasi on Wednesday evening. The return leg is scheduled for Sunday, April 28, at the Baba Yara Stadium, with kick-off set for 16:00 GMT.