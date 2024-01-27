"We take full responsibility"- Mohammed Kudus breaks silence after early AFCON exit

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has reacted to Ghana's early Africa Cup of Nations exit, claiming the team takes full responsibility for a disastrous showing in Cote d'Ivoire.

Despite the country's abysmal performance at the tournament, Kudus glittered on his debut, scoring a brace in the 2-2 draw against Egypt.

He also won Ghana a penalty in the final match against Mozambique on Monday in Ebimpe.

However, his brilliant individual display could not help Ghana survive after 'silly' mistakes in all three matches cost the Black Stars.

"To the heart and soul of Ghana. Falling short at my debut AFCON is a hard reality we face together but as a playing body, we take full responsibility. We deeply regret not meeting your hopes this time. Your enduring support is our motivation to make you proud in the future," wrote the West Ham United star.

Kudus missed the opening day defeat to Cape Verde but was the difference maker in the last two matches, scooping the Man of the Match awards for both games.

He is expected to return to England this week to rejoin his West Ham teammates for the second part of the league.