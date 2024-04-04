We thought going to Africa would be counterproductive – Dreams FC GM Ameenu Shardow

Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shardow acknowledges the club's initial contemplation of abstaining from competing in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Shardow, along with other management members, expressed concerns about the potential counterproductivity of the decision.

Dreams FC earned their spot in the CAF Confederation Cup after clinching last season’s Ghanaian FA Cup, marking a significant milestone for the club established in 2009.

However, financial constraints initially deterred them from participating, as they struggled to secure the necessary funds.

"Some of us in management were against the club’s decision to go to Africa because if you look at the record of Ghanaian clubs in recent times in Africa, we thought going to Africa would be counterproductive.

"Some of our bankers denied us loans to embark in Africa because they thought it was too much of a risk to invest in such a venture. It hasn’t been easy financially," he said on Nyhira FM.

Nevertheless, the decision has proved fruitful as Dreams FC emerged as a beacon of Ghanaian football this season, leading their group and now edging towards the semi-finals.

Their remarkable journey includes a 2-1 victory over Malian giants Stade Malien in Bamako last week, making them the first Ghanaian club in 24 years to secure an away victory in the knockout stages of African inter-club competition.

With their sights set on the second leg scheduled to take place in Kumasi on Sunday, Dreams FC continues to defy the odds and make strides in continental football.