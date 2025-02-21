We told Kurt Okraku Asante Kotoko will not play football until Nana Pooley is buried – Alex Manu

Asante Kotoko Circles chairman, Alex Manu, has revealed that in their meeting with GFA President Kurt Okraku, they informed him that the club would not participate in any football matches until their late colleague, Francis Yaw Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley, is laid to rest.

Pooley tragically lost his life after being stabbed during the club’s Ghana Premier League match against Nsoatreman FC on February 2.

His passing prompted the suspension of the league and sparked discussions about security at match venues.

Manu confirmed that Pooley’s funeral has been scheduled for March 6, following a one-week observation held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

He emphasized that the club’s leadership made it clear to Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku that Kotoko would not resume playing until their late supporter is buried.

“We told him (GFA President Kurt Okraku in a meeting) that until our supporter is buried, we cannot play in the league. We made it clear to him, and he accepted that. In Akan tradition, when a family member passes away, you do not actively partake in anything until the funeral date is set,” Manu said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“Pooley’s burial is fixed for March 6. Kotoko supporters cannot have the peace of mind to support the team until after that,” Manu added.

As a result, Kotoko’s MTN FA Cup Round of 16 match against Sekondi XI Wise, which was scheduled for this weekend, has also been postponed.