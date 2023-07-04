'We tried our best to keep coach Kassim Mingle' - Bechem United PRO Gyasi Atuahene

Bechem United spokesperson Emmanuel Gyasi Atuahene, says the authorities of the club did their best to keep Kassim Mingle but the gaffer had already made up his mind.

Mingle couldn't turn down a lucrative offer from new Ghana Premier League side Nations FC who are aiming to establish themselves in the top flight.

Bechem United finished third in the just-ended season, but despite Bechem's efforts to keep him, the good season wasn't enough to convince him to stay with the Hunters.

“When the just ended season came to an end, he had a meeting with the top hierarchy of the club and he made it clear his intentions of moving on. We had wanted to keep him so that he will be able to help the club to reach its set target.

"Unfortunately, we couldn’t conclude to make things suitable on our paths and we had to agree and let him move on. We urged him to try as much as possible to rescind his decision but it couldn’t work that way and we also had to respect his decision.”

Kassim Mingle also led Bechem to the 2021 FA Cup Final, where they were defeated by Accra Hearts of Oak.