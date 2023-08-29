We used to talk for long hours on the phone and crack jokes – Mzbel opens up on relationship with Gyan

Ghanaian songstress, Mzbel, has commended former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan for his amiable and admirable personality.

The artiste, born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, revealed that she shares a friendly bond with the former football captain and often enjoys light-hearted moments during their phone conversations.

Mzbel acknowledged her close association with Asamoah Gyan, highlighting that they not only lived in the same neighbourhood, but their families also shared a sibling-like relationship over an extended period.

"We were very very close. Like we were very close as friends. We used to talk for long hours on the phone and crack jokes...something like that. And we were neighbours. Asamoah Gyan's mother and I were neighbours. I got to know that's where they live after I got to live in that neighbourhood. We were friends already and I didn't even know his parents lived there," Mzbel shared on Angel FM.

Speaking about Asamoah Gyan's personality beyond football, Mzbel clarified their relationship, "He was very interesting. As a footballer, I don't know much about football. I only know that he missed a penalty, that's all I know. I don't follow football. But what I know about him is that he likes to do comedy. When he calls, he cracks jokes all through. He is very interesting, he is fun to be with and hang out with but for football (I don't know). Asa is my brother."

Gyan, who retired in June 2023, culminated an illustrious 18-year professional career. As one of Africa's most revered strikers in history, he holds the record as Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 109 games and also stands as Africa's top scorer at the World Cup with 6 goals.