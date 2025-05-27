We want our people to be proud of us - Otto Addo ahead of Nigeria clash

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has set his sights on a win against Nigeria in the 2025 Unity Cup semifinal.

The match, scheduled for Thursday evening at the Gtech Stadium in London, promises to be an intense encounter.

"We want our people to be proud of us, and we want our people to talk from a certain perspective," Addo said, highlighting the importance of the match for Ghanaian fans. He emphasized that the team's goal is to perform well and bring pride to their nation.

Addo acknowledged that the match will be tough, stating, "It's going to be tough, but I'm sure we can do it."

He believes both teams are evenly matched, with small margins potentially deciding the outcome.

The winner of the match will advance to the final against either Trinidad & Tobago or Jamaica on May 31.

Ghana's recent wins over Chad and Madagascar in the World Cup Qualifiers have set a positive tone for the team, and Addo is aiming for a strong performance against Nigeria.