We want the fans to be happy - Red Star winger Osman Bukari ahead of must-win Monaco clash

Red Star Belgrade winger Osman Bukari admits that their Europa League match against Monaco is a must-win and that they will do everything possible to please the fans.

"The big match is ahead of us, we know what is at stake and what the game in Monaco can bring us." I played in France, I know the league well, I am aware that a difficult task awaits us, but despite that, we are sure that we can reach the desired result," said Bukari, the club's website reported.

Red Star Belgrade will travel to Monaco on Thursday hoping to win and advance to the knockout stage.

Ferencvaros lead Group H with 10 points, Monaco second with seven, Trabzonspor are third with six points, and Red Star are bottom with the same number of points.

The first and second placed teams in the group advance to the round of 16 while the third-placed team drops to the UEFA Europa Conference League.

"The match against Monaco (0:1) that we played in Belgrade showed how much we can do, not only did we compete with a great racing team, but we managed to be better during most of the game. We regret the missed chances in the first match, but we have worked hard since then and we are sure that our efforts will pay off," said the forward.

Bukari pointed out that the players are in a "result rush" and that they want to bring joy to the fans, who will be many in Monaco. "I'm sure the atmosphere will be incredible, we all live for these kinds of games, both the players and the fans." In previous years, Zvezda recorded historic results, fans expect the same on Thursday. It's up to us to fight until the referee's final whistle and make the stars proud," Bukari concluded.

The match between Monaco and Crvena Zvezda is scheduled for Thursday at 18:45, the same time as Trabzonspor's clash with Ferencvaros.