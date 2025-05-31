We want to appease our fans with a last home win - Heart of Lions Coach Bashir Hayford

Heart of Lions head coach, Bashir Hayford, has expressed his team's determination to secure a win in their last home match of the season against Bechem United.

According to Coach Hayford, the victory will serve as a way to appease the team's loyal supporters.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, Coach Hayford said, "Sunday is going to be our last home match for the season. Our supporters will be coming in their numbers, so we want to satisfy our supporters by giving them the victory." He emphasized the importance of delivering a win for the fans.

Coach Hayford expressed confidence in his team's ability to beat Bechem United, stating that they are preparing for the match like they have for others.

"We are preparing like we have been preparing for other matches," he added.

The Week 33 encounter between Heart of Lions and Bechem United is scheduled to kick off at Kpando Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 1. Coach Hayford's team will aim to secure a win and end their home season on a high note.