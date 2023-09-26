We want to be consistent this season - Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko

Accra Lions tactician, Ibrahim Tanko has revealed his side is determined to avoid a repeat of the inconsistent form they showed last season.

Lions' have started their new premier league campaign on a good note after amassing four points from their first two games.

Tanko's side lacked consistency last season- brilliant results especially against teams in the top half were followed by abysmal displays, drawing themselves into the relegation mire but managed to survive on the final day.

Tanko says his aim is to avoid a repeat of this occurrence.

He told StarTimes after their 1-0 win over Legon Cities on Monday, September 25 2023: "We are doing everything possible. We want to be consistent in the both half; first and second round. So, we are working on it and ensure that this season is going to be better."

Accra Lions are away to Berekum Chelsea for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

