We want to beat Hearts of Oak to finish well - Berekum Chelsea chairman

Executive Chairman of Berekum Chelsea, Obed Nana Kwame Nketiah has stated the team's readiness to secure a win over Hearts of Oak in their final clash of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues will welcome the Phobians at Golden City Park in a crucial encounter with the 2020/21 champions now facing the dread of getting relegated if they drop points and other results don't go their way.

Berekum Chelsea who are currently 10th on the table will not lose anything significant if they fail to win but the Executive chairman has expressed their determination to finish in a better position which is why they deem their match against Phobia as a must-win

"For us, we don't have any problem with regard to the relegation battle, we just want a respectable position," he told Asempa FM.

"Our game against Hearts of Oak is important to us, it will give us a respectable position on the log if we win.

"We'd like to beat Hearts of Oak on Sunday,” he added.

After 33 matches, Hearts of Oak are 11th with 45 points and are just three points away from the danger zone.