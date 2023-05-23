We want to bring supporters back to the stadium with our performance - Abdul Gazale

Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale says his team are aiming to see the supporters back at the Baba Yara Stadium in their numbers following their victory over Kotoku Royals at the Dawu Park.

Gazale's men ended their three-game winless run with a victory over the bottom-placed side and have eventually moved to fourth place on the table. They will return to action with another crucial encounter against Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

While highlighting the threats of the Ainyinase-based-side, Gazale also noted the team's goal to drive fans back to the stadium following the recent low turnouts recorded in most match venues.

"I know Karela too is a good side and also troublesome but all the same we will have time to prepare again. We want to bring supporters back into the stadium and we are going to put the right things in place. Get the right system that we can use to also get that particular three points next week."

Kotoko now have 47 points, six less than Medeama SC who lead the table and also face competition from Bechem United as well as Aduana Stars in the title race.