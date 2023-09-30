We want to capitalize on Kotoko woes to snatch win in Kumasi – Karela PRO Sey Mubarak

Public Relations Officer of Karela United, Sey Mubarak has revealed that they would want to take advantage of Asante Kotoko’s struggles to record their first away win of the season at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Karela travel to Kumasi to play Kotoko on Sunday, October 1 2023 for their next game and they couldn’t have wished for a better time to play the Porcupine Warriors given how slowly they have started the season.

The Pride and Passion bounced back from their defeat to Legon Cities to beat Berekum Chelsea 3-1 in Tamale while Kotoko await their first win of the season.

Mubarak believes this is a good opportunity to beat Kotoko in Kumasi. He said on Accra-based Max FM: “Definitely if you look at the dynamics you will think that Kareall is ahead in terms of the fact that Kotoko are struggling at this moment. We definitely want to take advantage.

“If you don’t take advantage and they regain their form, they can worry you.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante