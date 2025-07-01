We want to create a winning mentality around the team - Hearts of Oak Board Member Akwasi Agyemang

Hearts of Oak board member, Akwasi Agyeman, has pledged the team's full support to newly appointed head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

Agyeman made this commitment at a press conference unveiling Hearts of Oak's new technical team, featuring Abdul Gazale as assistant head coach.

"You can have the assurance from me coming from the board and the Executive Chairman-Togbe Afede XIV-that the board is going to support you fully in the discharge of your duties. We want to create a winning mentality around the team," Agyeman stated.

Dramani, a seasoned coach with two Ghana Premier League title wins under his belt from his time at Kumasi Asante Kotoko, faces an immediate test in the President's Cup scheduled for July 6 against arch-rivals Kotoko.

The team's former head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has been reassigned as a special advisor to the Hearts board.

With the board's backing, Dramani is poised to lead Hearts of Oak to new heights. The team is gearing up for the upcoming season, with the President's Cup match against Kotoko being a key early challenge.