We want to establish ourselves in the GPL like Aduana FC and Berekum Chelsea – Eleven Wonders CEO Stephen Puro

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eleven Wonders, Stephen Puro, has opened up about the club’s ambition after securing a delightful return to the Ghana Premier League.

According to him, the club’s target is to establish itself in the top-flight league for a long stay, just like Aduana FC and Berekum Chelsea.

“We are committed to establishing ourselves as a top-tier in the Ghana Premier League just like Aduana FC and Berekum Chelsea,” Stephen Puro told Sunyani-based Sompa FM in an interview.

Eleven Wonders secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League last Friday after beating Real Tamale United 2-1 in the Division One League playoff.

The win marked the end of a long road back for Eleven Wonders, who were relegated in 2022.

The club must now prepare for what would be a tough campaign in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

Already, the club is in search of a new head coach with a CAF License A certificate to bolster the technical bench of the team.