We want to get to the money zone - Dreams FC assistant coach Winfred Dormon

The primary objective of Dreams FC's primary team is to reach the money zone in the current CAF Confederation Cup, according to assistant coach Winfred Dormon.

The Ghana FA Cup champions are a step away from making it to the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup [the money zone] after defeating Guinean team Milo FC in the opening round of the preliminary games.

On Friday, they will play FC Kallon in the first leg of the second preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium. Dreams FC will reach the money zone for the first time in the club's history if the outcomes from the two legs ends positively.

Speaking before the game, Dormon expressed the opinion that the team is prepared to alter the perception of Ghanaian teams' failure to advance to CAF Interclub competitions.

"Preparations have gone well, we have been very positive, yes we had some minor hitches earlier on with some players, but the medical team has worked so hard," he said.

"We had our last training sessions today, Thursday [14/09/2023] at the Accra Sports Stadium and the team is looking very ready and we are very positive.

"Is a very big call for this club, a very important match so far as the history of this club is concerned, and so far as Ghana football and club football is concerned.

"Our big objective is to make sure we make the money zone.

"We were happy to breeze past Milo FC in the preliminary round.

"Now, we are looking forward to this team [FC Kallon], it is a young team just like Dreams FC, and the information we have gathered is that they are a very possessive team as well.