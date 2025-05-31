We want to go as far as possible - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkegren ahead of 2025 WAFCON

Head coach of the Black Queens, Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren, says his primary goal is to lead Ghana as far as possible in the upcoming 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

The Black Queens are making a return to the continental showpiece for the first time since 2018 and have been drawn into a tough Group C, where they will face reigning champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania.

Ghana will kick off their campaign on July 7 with a high-stakes clash against South Africa at the Honneur Stadium in Oudja.

"Our goal is to go as far as possible in WAFCON. This is a step for us," he told the Ghana FA website.

"Sometimes the step goes in the right direction, and sometimes it doesn't. But we need to keep moving and getting better every single day. That's more important than the results today," he added.

The Black Queens will play their second group match against Mali on July 12, followed by their final group game against Tanzania on July 17. Both fixtures will be held at the Berkane Stadium.

As part of their build-up to the tournament, the Black Queens played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Ivory Coast’s Les Elephants on Friday night.

The two teams are set to meet again in a return fixture on Tuesday, June 3, at the Stade FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t-Boigny.