We want to go as far as possible in 2025 WAFCON – Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkegren

The head coach of the Black Queens of Ghana, Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren, has set his sights on guiding the team to win the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

According to him, the goal of the team as preparations for the tournament continue is to go as far as possible and clinch the trophy.

To ensure the dream is achieved, Coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren has stressed that the Black Queens need to work harder every day to improve.

“Our goal is to go as far as possible in WAFCON. This is a step for us. Sometimes the step goes in the right direction, and sometimes it doesn't. But we need to keep moving and getting better every single day. That's more important than the results today,” the Ghana Black Queens coach said as quoted on the Ghana FA website.

As part of the team’s preparations, the Black Queens will take on the Ivory Coast in two friendly matches.

The first of the games will be played on Friday, May 30, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Sports Stadium in Abidjan. That game is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm.

The second friendly will be played on Tuesday, June 3.