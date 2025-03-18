We want to keep a clean sheet against FC Samartex – Medeama SC coach Ibrahim Tanko

The head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Ibrahim Tanko has revealed his team’s target for the Ghana Premier League clash against FC Samartex in midweek.

The Yellow and Mauve outfit will play as a guest to the defending Champions on Wednesday to clear their outstanding Week 20 fixture of the Ghanaian top-flight league.

Speaking to Medi TV ahead of the showdown, coach Ibrahim Tanko disclosed that his team is working to not just bag all three points but to keep a clean sheet against FC Samartex on the matchday.

“We are working. We want to have a clean sheet possibly against Samartex and so definitely we are going to work on it. We want to create a lot of chances and to also make good use of it,” coach Ibrahim Tanko said.

The Medeama SC coach added, “The approach is for us to go there and have a very good game and if possible to come back with the three points. It’s not going to be easy but we are ready for that.”

Wednesday’s Ghana Premier League contest between FC Samartex and Medeama SC is scheduled to kick off at 3pm at Nsenkyire Sports Arena.