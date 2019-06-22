We want to make Hearts the greatest the club- C.E.O Fredrick Moore

Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer Fredrick Moore insists the leadership of the club are working to make the club as great as it can be.

According to the former C.E.O of the Chartered Institute of Accountancy-Ghana, his leadership will ensure Hearts becomes one of the greatest club in Africa.

“Under the chairmanship of Togbe Afede and myself, what we want to do is to look forward and make the club greatest it can be,” he told Fox FM.

“We are the best club in Ghana and we want to be competing in Africa that is where we want to be and go further," he added.

Hearts have seen a recent rise in performances on the pitch after finishing top of Zone B of the special competition only to lose out on a place in the final on penalties to Asante Kotoko.

The club has also made strides off the pitch after brokering a deal with kit manufacturers Umbro.