We want to put things right against Trinidad and Tobago - Brandon Thomas-Asante

Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante is determined to lead his team to victory in the third-place match against Trinidad and Tobago at the 2025 Unity Cup.

After scoring his debut goal for the Black Stars in the semi-final against Nigeria, Thomas-Asante expressed disappointment that Ghana fell short of reaching the final.

Thomas-Asante said, "In terms of playing against Trinidad and Tobago, you know, we go out there, the same attitude as always, try and win the game and put things right, which is what we want to do."

This statement highlights the team's focus on securing a positive result in the third-place match.

Thomas-Asante, who is of Jamaican descent, admitted to feeling frustrated about missing the opportunity to face Jamaica in the final.

"To be fair, on a personal note, I’m a little bit frustrated because I’m Jamaican as well, so I would have liked to do that one [play Jamaica in the final]," he said.

Despite this, he's now fully focused on the upcoming match against Trinidad and Tobago, determined to end the tournament on a high note.